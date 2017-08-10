Ohio ranked as one of the most lenient states when penalizing DUI offenders

According to a new report, Ohio is one of the most lenient states on DUI penalties. (Source: WOIO)

Driving drunk in the U.S. results in one million arrests, 10,000 deaths and $44 billion in economic damage each year.

To help underscore the financial downside of driving drunk, WalletHub compiled an in-depth report to gauge which states are the toughest and most lenient on DUI offenders.

According to the findings, Ohio hit the bottom of the list, ranking 49th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Here’s a breakdown that details some of the 15 key factors that were taken into account:

DUI Penalty rankings for Ohio (1=Strictest; 25=Avg.)

6th – Minimum Jail Time (1st offense)

10th – Minimum Jail Time (2nd offense)

24th – How Long Old DUI Factors into Penalties

9th – Administrative License Suspension

12th – Minimum Fine (1st offense)

13th – Minimum Fine (2nd offense)

13th – Average Insurance Rate Increase After DUI

View the WalletHub report here to learn more about the results, and to see where all other states rank.

