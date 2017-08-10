Should the Browns acquire Colin Kaepernick?

Protestors are eager to get ex-QB Colin Kaepernick on an NFL team, and are threatening a boycott if he isn't hired. (Source: AP Images)

Hundreds of Cleveland Browns fans are weighing in on whether Colin Kaepernick should be acquired by the Cleveland Browns.

Would the beleaguered NFL franchise benefit from such an acquisition given that the program's QB situation is once again in flux, or would the controversy surrounding the ex-QB be too much for the team?

The question comes in response to Kaepernick's ever-widening base of supporters who created a Change.org petition calling for an NFL boycott if the former quarterback isn't signed on by a team.

The petition has already attracted more than 150,000 signatures.

See what Clevelanders are saying, and weigh in below:

