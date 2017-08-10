Romona's Kids: Teachers helping kids sharpen their skills during the summer months

It's back to school time, but a lot of teachers have been busy working all summer. They're helping kids keep their skills sharp for the new year. (Source: WOIO)

It's back to school time, but a lot of teachers have been busy working all summer. They're helping kids keep their skills sharp for the new year.

We found this week's Romona's Kids in Akron.

The Kids on the Read program at the North Hill Library in Akron is for kids who are new to the country, to help them brush up on their reading.

Akron teachers volunteer their time twice a week so the children can learn. Those involved with the program say the kids come each day ready to learn and they work hard with a smile on their faces.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.