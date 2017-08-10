6 tips to getting the perfect gym membership - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

6 tips to getting the perfect gym membership

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Gym attendance and membership rates usually rise in the winter as people aim to fulfill New Year's resolutions.

Yet by the summer, sluggish business typically triggers price cuts for incoming gym-goers, so shaping up and saving money can go hand in hand.

Before heading to the fitness center, follow these tips to get the best deal possible:

  • Ask the gym to waive its signup fee
  • Request that the first month be free
  • Inquire about free access to exercise classes
  • Negotiate for no-cost training sessions
  • Look for gyms that offer month-to-month contracts or pay-per-visit rates to avoid lengthy commitments
  • Ask about student discounts and confer with your workplace or insurance provider to see if you quality for cheaper rates

