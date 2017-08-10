6 tips to getting the perfect gym membership

Capitalize on sluggish summer business and get the gym membership that best suits you. (Source: WOIO)

Gym attendance and membership rates usually rise in the winter as people aim to fulfill New Year's resolutions.

Yet by the summer, sluggish business typically triggers price cuts for incoming gym-goers, so shaping up and saving money can go hand in hand.

Before heading to the fitness center, follow these tips to get the best deal possible:

Ask the gym to waive its signup fee

Request that the first month be free

Inquire about free access to exercise classes

Negotiate for no-cost training sessions

Look for gyms that offer month-to-month contracts or pay-per-visit rates to avoid lengthy commitments

Ask about student discounts and confer with your workplace or insurance provider to see if you quality for cheaper rates

