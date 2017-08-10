Man shot, killed in Cleveland after fight in area home

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland on Thursday.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of East 137th Street, north of Kinsman Road.

Leading up to the shooting, two men got into a fight inside a home in the area. An investigation is underway.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.