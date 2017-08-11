Little Giants program creating success stories for Northeast Ohio kids

As students head back to the classroom, a new non-profit program is helping teach kids about the importance of healthy eating and staying active.

Calvin Love, owner of the Little Giants, just opened this unique program geared towards students. The Little Giants program is only a few months in, but Love is already seeing success stories.

"On average, students are losing between 10 to 25 pounds in the first couple of months," Love said.

The Little Giants program is the only fitness program in Northeast Ohio that's geared toward students 17-years-old and younger. The program will also feature a free nutrition course that will be offered to students and parents on Tuesday evenings.

For more information on the Little Giants program, click here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.