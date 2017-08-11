Kizer's bombs, Garrett's debut, and the best plays from the Cleveland Browns 20-14 win

The Cleveland Browns beat the New Orleans Saints 20-14 on Thursday night, thanks in part to rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer's late touchdown pass. It was only the first game of the preseason, but many fans felt optimistic about the upcoming season after watching the Browns' performance.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Myles Garrett had a tackle for a loss and put pressure on the Saints quarterback in his NFL exhibition debut.
Brock Osweiler was given the start as the Browns quarterback, but the play from his backups didn't help resolve the team's quarterback dilemma. Osweiler played four series in his Browns debut, but struggled. He finished 6 of 14 for 42 yards, but had several errant passes and incompletions.
Cody Kessler took over for Osweiler, but he did not do much to standout. He threw for 5 completions for 47 yards.
.@CodyKessler6 to @Josh_Boyce for 30 yards! #NOvsCLE pic.twitter.com/beNyG5LMTb— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2017
That is when the rookie out of Notre Dame entered. Kizer played the entire second half and threw for 184 yards, including a 45-yard pass to Jordan Payton with less than two minutes left in the game. Here is Kizer's pass:
????????@DKizer_14 to @JordanPayton for the 45-yard TOUCHDOWN!#NOvsCLE pic.twitter.com/aU6xIjQv06— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2017
The touchdown toss helped the Browns rally back and beat the Saints for their first preseason win in two seasons under coach Hue Jackson.
If you didn't get enough of Kizer, here is every throw from his first game:
Every throw from @DKizer_14's preseason debut at @FEStadium! #NOvsCLE pic.twitter.com/hyjsnVNBgy— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2017
Running back Terrence Magee contributed to the Browns win with a fourth quarter touchdown. Here is the run:
???????? #NOvsCLE pic.twitter.com/5b0tNJEbml— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2017
Jabrill Peppers, Kizer's fellow rookie teammate, also made an impression on the game. The safety served as the initial kick returner. He ran one kick back for 27 yards and returned a punt for 13 yards.
The defense had several impressive plays, including a fumble recovery and several sacks on the Saints quarterbacks.
?????? @CarlNassib #NOvsCLE pic.twitter.com/N7do6ohV5R— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2017
Nate Orchard and Jamie Meder with the first sack of the preseason! #NOvsCLE pic.twitter.com/bahiV6kaMv— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2017
Down goes Grayson!@TheSchoGoesOn53 with the SACK! ?? #NOvsCLE pic.twitter.com/LkLGvjM9I4— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 11, 2017
Browns starting safety Ibraheim Campbell sustained a concussion on the second play from scrimmage. He did not return to play.
Next up for the Browns: the New York Giants. The Browns take on the Giants on Monday, Aug. 21. The game will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
