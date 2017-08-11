Friday's Mega Millions jackpot close to $400 million

As of Friday morning, the estimated Mega Millions jackpot drawing is at $393 million, and still growing!

There weren't any tickets that matched all six numbers on Tuesday, which means the jackpot rolled over to the next drawing. According to Mega Millions, the jackpot has been building since April 28. There have been 51 Match 5 winners of $1 million or more during the run, including two winners in Ohio.

A winner can claim their earning through either an annuity option or a cash option. Annuity is paid out as one immediate sum, followed by 29 annual payments, each 5 percent bigger than the previous one. Otherwise, a winner can take the one-time, lump-sum payment in cash. This Friday's cash payout option is worth $246 million.

Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 258,890,850. Match 5 odds are 1 in 18,492,204. To compare odds:

Being a victim of identity theft by the age of 40: 1 in 6

Getting bitten by a dog while out for a jog: 1 in 133

Getting struck by lightning during your lifetime: 1 in 3,000

Getting a hole in one on your birthday: 1 in 25,000

Having all of the above happen to one person: 1 in 19,900,000

Winning Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338

Winning Mega Millions: 1 in 258,890,850

Winning both Powerball and Mega Millions: 1 in 75,648,252,765,957,300

Friday's jackpot will be the fifth largest in Mega Millions history. The largest was worth $656 million in 2012 and was split by three winners.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

