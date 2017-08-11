Man sentenced for drunken driving crash that killed Akron teen: 'I would've gladly given my life in exchange'

The man that has been convicted for the 2016 drunken driving crash that killed a 17-year-old Akron girl was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

Charles Queer, 63, of Tallmadge, appeared in front of a judge at the Summit County Common Pleas Court Friday morning. Queer was sentenced for two counts of felonious aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to police, 17-year-old Patricia Powell was eastbound on I-76 near the South Arlington Street exit when she pulled over and got out of her vehicle due to car troubles. She had her emergency flashers on when she was rear-ended by Queer's SUV in March 2016. Police say Queer's alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.

During Friday's sentencing, Patricia's relatives addressed Queer and the rest of the courtroom with emotional victim impact statements. Her aunt said, "Patricia was, she was the best person I knew."

Queer also had the opportunity to address Patricia's family. The prosecutor initially said that Queer did not show much remorse, but during the statement, he expressed sorrow and regret for his actions.

"I would've gladly given my life in exchange," said Queer.

Judge Joy Malek Oldfield handed down a three year and six month prison sentence. Queer will also have to pay a $15,000 fine and his driver's license is revoked for the rest of his life.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.