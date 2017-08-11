Officer-involved shooting in Cleveland, suspect in stable condition

A suspect is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in Cleveland on Friday morning. (Source WOIO)

A suspect is in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting in Cleveland on Friday morning.

Officers were serving a warrant in the area of East 160th Street and Miles Avenue. Around 9:30 a.m. members of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Unit were serving a warrant to a suspect in connection with the homicide of Dominic Rutherford.

Rutherford was killed on Nov. 16 on Denison Avenue in Cleveland.

While investigators were attempting to serve the warrant to 22-year-old Mckale Hill, United States Marshal Pete Elliott said Hill tried to run one of the officers over with his car.

Shots were fired and Hill was struck in the head, he is in stable condition at University Hospitals in Cleveland. Elliott said the suspect is accused of armed robberies in the area.

Hill was shot by a Euclid Police Officer. Cleveland Police said a Force Investigation Team responded to the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

"This is very dangerous work that my guys do every single day, this is one of many we go to arrest every day. I'm very fortunate none of my guys were hurt," Elliott said.

This story is developing, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

