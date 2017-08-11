Man held on $200,000 bond in connection to road rage shooting of 4-year-old boy

Jonathon Smith, one of the suspects accused in the road rage shooting of a 4-year-old boy, appeared for arraignment Friday morning. The second suspect has not appeared in court yet.

Smith pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge. The judge set Smith's bond at $200,000.

According to police, Smith and 21-year-old Leon Edwards, who have been dubbed the "Road Rage Duo" by the U.S. Marshals, are responsible for a drive-by shooting that sent a 4-year-old boy to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. The little boy was in a car with his mother and 7-year-old sister in a parking lot near West 28th Street and Division Avenue when the mother honked her horn at a car blocking the street. After waiting at least five minutes, the woman drove around the car and she says they followed her onto the freeway and started shooting.

The boy remains hospitalized in stable condition following surgery.

Smith's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19. Edwards was arrested in Alabama on Thursday. His arraignment will take place at a later date.

