119th Annual Feast of the Assumption begins this weekend

The 119th Annual Feast of the Assumption starts Saturday in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood.

The Holy Rosary Church is hosting the celebration, which commemorates the Blessed Virgin Mary being taken into heaven. Restaurants, shops, and other vendors will be offering Italian food, drinks, and more. Carnival rides and other games will also be set up.

The event's hours are as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 12: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Mayfield Road between East 125th Street and East 119th Street will be closed to traffic during the event's hours.

