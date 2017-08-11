Cardinal High School football players save elderly couple from rushing waters

An elderly couple is calling players from the Cardinal High School football team "their heroes" after rescuing them from rushing waters in the Cuyahoga River.

According to the Cardinal Local School District Facebook, the team was on a 10-mile canoe trip in the Cuyahoga River. The team goes on the annual outing to mark the end of mini-camp before the start of the high school football season.

During the trip, the team spotted an elderly couple in distress. The two 70-year-old boaters were stranded in the water currents. The high school football players stopped their canoes to help and took them to safety.

A letter from the couple was shared on the Facebook page:

"We had a wonderful "encounter" with several of your football team last weekend and I wanted you to know about it. How do you thank a group of young men that rescued two 70 year olds stranded on a Cuyahoga River canoe trip? I guess by telling everyone how kind and quick acting they all were, how their parents should be so proud of how they all tried to help, how compassionate they all were and how kind their coach was. I don't know their names but they know who they are and I would appreciate it if they are recognized for what they did for us. It was scary, my husband was in the water in the currant and unable to stand up. They all stopped their canoes and helped. We are so grateful for them because this "adventure" had a good ending and without them, it could have ended very differently. We wanted you to know what fine boys you have on this team at your school, and if you have special awards for random acts of kindness they, and their coach, certainly deserve it! We will be rooting for the Cardinal Football team this season that is for sure!"

