Man sentenced to at least 31 years in prison for Mother's Day shooting

A man was sentenced to at least 31 years in prison for killing one person and shooting four others on Mother's Day in Cleveland in 2015. Erik J. Vicario was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 31 years.

On May 10, 2015, Vicario's girlfriend and her sister got into a physical altercation with several people who lived in an apartment building on Bosworth Avenue near Thrush Avenue in Cleveland.

Investigators said Vicario who was 25 at the time went to the building with a 9mm handgun with the intention of shooting the people who fought with his girlfriend.

He approached a crowd of people who were in front of the apartment building and opened fired.

Michael Matthews, 47, was struck in the back twice and died

A female victim was shot in the arm and suffers from limited mobility

Another female victim still has a bullet lodged in her elbow

A male victim was shot in the neck and suffers from permanent damage due to his injury

Another male victim was shot in the head and suffers from memory loss.

According to a press release form the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office four of the people shot were not involved in the altercation. Six children ages 6 months to 13 years were in the apartment building at the time of the shooting, they were not injured.

