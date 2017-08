Win a Dream House or $100,000 Cash

Help us build a brighter future for cancer patients and families.

Every ticket purchased enters you for a chance to win a custom-built dream home courtesy of Schalmo Homes or $100,000 cash!

$100 per Ticket

Hurry! Only 5,000 Tickets Will Be Sold!

All net proceeds benefit Summa Health Cancer Institute and our select community partners who work to advance cancer care and provide hope and healing to individuals and families touched by cancer. Our select community partners include the Stephen A. Comunale, Jr. Family Cancer Foundation & Stewart's Caring Place.

Learn more details and review official rules for eligibility.

Buy Tickets