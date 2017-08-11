Mother of boy shot during apparent road rage incident: 'My baby is doing OK'

Cleveland 19 is continuing to follow the story for a 4-year-old boy who was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident. (Source: WOIO)

Jonathon Smith, one of the suspects accused in the road rage shooting of a 4-year-old boy, appeared for arraignment Friday morning.

According to police, Smith and 21-year-old Leon Edwards, who have been dubbed the "Road Rage Duo" by the U.S. Marshals, are responsible for a drive-by shooting that sent a 4-year-old boy to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

Edwards was recently arrested in Alabama.

The boy remains hospitalized in stable condition following surgery. Dr. Krystal Tomei, Chief of Pediatric Neurology at University Hospitals, said it's a miracle the boy's injuries weren't worse.

"He was incredibly lucky," she said.

Though the bullet went through his skull and part of the brain, Tomei doesn't anticipate any cognitive problems.

Cognition is the mental action or process of acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and the senses.

"My baby is doing OK," said the boy's mother, Cecilia Hill.

She said her son is smart, loving, and great.

"He is the coolest kid you'll ever meet," she said.

Dr Krystal Tomei, chief of pediatric neurology says it's a miracle four year old's injury wasn't worse pic.twitter.com/resKMTz4ih — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) August 11, 2017

