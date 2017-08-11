Report: Kyrie Irving ignored teammates for consecutive days during NBA Playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving was reportedly so disengaged with teammates during the NBA Playoffs that he refused to speak with them for consecutive days, according to Dave McMenamin from ESPN.

After beating Indiana in the first round, the Cavs headed into practice sessions in preparation for Toronto -- that's when Irving reportedly shut down.

"It's one thing for people to go through your ups and downs during the regular season. But when you get to the playoffs, the main thing is the main thing, and we're brothers, and we're pulling together to get this thing done. Even at that level, there were things that made him sullen or reclusive from his teammates," said McMenamin during the "BBall Breakdown" podcast this week.

Earlier reports suggested Irving's request to leave the team came in response to trade rumors involving Paul George and Jimmy Butler earlier this summer; however, this new development could mean Irving's estrangement from the Cavs started brewing this spring.

The Cavs have yet to announce whether a trade is in the works.

