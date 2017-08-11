19-year-old shot in Cleveland, suspects considered armed and dangerous

A 19-year-old was shot in Cleveland on Friday, police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. The victim was shot in the neck and legs on the 3800 block of Lee Heights Boulevard, he was transported to University Hospitals.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle is a white four-door possibly a Toyota or Mercedes-Benz. The back window is missing and has temporary tags. Police said the car is occupied by three men, one of them wore grey tennis shoes with yellow soles.

