Solon Schools rated the best in America

The finest public school system in the country has been announced, and it's right in Cleveland's back yard, according to academic review site Niche.com.

The Solon City School District, which hosts one high school, two middle schools and three elementary schools, took the number one ranking.

Solon's schools serve more than 4,700 students, and tout a 98% high school graduation rate with 96% of students proficient in reading and 95% proficient in math, according to Business Insider.

Niche's ranking factors included an analysis of state test scores, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and racial and economic diversity.

