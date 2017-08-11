Chrissy Teigen is totally going to buy the Browns, you guys

Model Christine "Chrissy" Teigen is totally 100 percent going to purchase the Cleveland Browns, according to Twitter dot com.

"Imagine having 'buying teams' money," she joked in a string of Friday afternoon tweets.

Here's how it all played out:

Hello I would like to buy a team — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

imagine having "buying teams" money — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

What's the cheapest professional sports team to buy? I need a goal — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

Cleveland Browns it is — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 11, 2017

Teigen is married to singer John Legend, who was born in Springfield, Ohio (near Dayton).

For what it's worth, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made the Rolling Stone's list of 15 Worst Owners in Sports a few years back. (Cavs' owner Dan Gilbert also made that list, which was published before the franchise won its first championship.)

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.