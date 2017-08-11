Ohio Celtic Festival kicks off this weekend

The popular Irish event runs from Friday, August 11th to Sunday, August 13th. (Source: Ohio Celtic Festival Facebook page)

Move over Little Italy, the Ohio Celtic Festival is coming to town.

The annual Irish heritage event -- which kicks off tonight and runs through Sunday -- features scores of bands and dancers spread across 5 stages throughout Classic Park.

The Irish party also includes Celtic fare and family-friendly activities, like inflatables, face painting and magic shows.

And, of course, there will be plenty of Irish fare and libations to keep the adults happy.

Get the full stage-by-stage weekend schedule here.

