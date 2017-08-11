Ohio Celtic Festival kicks off this weekend - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio Celtic Festival kicks off this weekend

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The popular Irish event runs from Friday, August 11th to Sunday, August 13th. (Source: Ohio Celtic Festival Facebook page) The popular Irish event runs from Friday, August 11th to Sunday, August 13th. (Source: Ohio Celtic Festival Facebook page)
EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) -

Move over Little Italy, the Ohio Celtic Festival is coming to town. 

The annual Irish heritage event -- which kicks off tonight and runs through Sunday -- features scores of bands and dancers spread across 5 stages throughout Classic Park.

The Irish party also includes Celtic fare and family-friendly activities, like inflatables, face painting and magic shows. 

And, of course, there will be plenty of Irish fare and libations to keep the adults happy.

Get the full stage-by-stage weekend schedule here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly