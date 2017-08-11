Ride closed after 2 kids hurt at local festival

A toddler was injured Friday evening at the North Ridgeville Corn Festival after a ride came to an abrupt halt. (Source: Raycom Media)

Several young kids bumped their heads and faces Friday night, and one small toddler suffered a bloody nose after a children's ride came to an abrupt halt at the North Ridgeville Corn Festival.

The incident happened around 9:15 pm on a low-speed car track ride. According to the North Ridgeville Fire Department, the ride stopped abruptly after a car went off the track.

There were five children on the ride, and two had minor injuries, according to a press release.

A 1-year-old boy with a bloody nose was treated at the festival, fire Capt. Paul Sadowski told Cleveland 19 News after the incident. No children were taken to the hospital.

The ride will remain closed for the rest of the weekend. The Ohio Department of Agriculture's Division of Amusement Ride Safety is aware of the incident and they are investigating.

The Corn Festival runs through Sunday, August 13th.

