Hazmat responding to oil spill on I-90

Cleveland Fire and Hazmat are currently cleaning up an oil spill on I-90 eastbound.

The spill happened around 9:45 am. At least 50 gallons of oil spilled onto the highway.

Bratenahl Police are also on scene.

The right two lanes are closed, and there is also road construction in the area. Traffic is slow back to the E. 55th Street exit.

