City of Parma suing drug companies for role in opioid crisis

The City of Parma is joining several other Ohio cities in lawsuits against the makers and distributors of opioid pain medications, saying the manufacturers contributed to the growing opioid epidemic in the area.

Earlier this summer, the cities of Lorain and Dayton recently filed a similar lawsuit.

According to a press release from the Napoli Shkolnik law firm, their office will be handing the suit along with the law firm Climaco, Wilcox, Peca & Garofoli.

The lawsuit is seeking to reimburse the city of their expenses in handling the epidemic. The suit alleges that the manufactures knew that opioid pain medications are addictive and prone to abuse, especially when prescribed for chronic pain.

"It's time that the burden of fighting this epidemic is lifted from the taxpayers and put on the companies who earned billions of dollars creating this epidemic," says Napoli Shkolnik attorney Salvatore C. Badala.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley sent the following statement in response:

"Every single community in our state has been devastated by the heroin epidemic. Families are being torn apart and people are struggling and dying at rates we've never seen before. And the big drug companies and manufacturers – who told us opioids weren't addictive – started it all.

"This situation is dire. Our communities have been left to deal with this epidemic, but it's the big drug companies that got Ohioans addicted and should be held accountable. I'm standing strong with Mayor DeGeeter and Mayor Ritenauer so we can get justice for our communities."

Back in June, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a lawsuit against five pharmaceutical companies in response to the opioid crisis.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.