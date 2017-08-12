2 people injured in plane crash in Ashland

Two people were injured after a small plane crash at the Ashland County Airport on Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

Two people were injured after a small plane crash at the Ashland County Airport on Saturday morning. The crash happened around 11 a.m. during the Veterans Appreciation Day at the airport.

Several hundred people were at the event. The man and woman inside the plane were rescued and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The airport remains open and the event is continuing as planned. The plane was a restored 1943 WW2 Navy SNJ-4.

They were flying from Akron.

As the plane was landing on the runway, something happened and the plane lost control. The plane went off the runway into the grassy median, the nose went down and stopped the plane and flipped it upside down.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

