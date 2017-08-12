2 days after verdict, Memorial Run for State Trooper Kenneth Velez

Just two days after Joshua Gaspar was found not guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the death of Ohio State Trooper Kenneth Velez, family and friends gathered for the First Annual Trooper Kenneth Velez 5.11 run and 1 mile fun walk in Lorain.

Driver found not guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in trooper's death

Family members did not want to comment on the verdict, instead, they said they wanted to focus on keeping Trooper Velez's memory alive.



Antonio Baez helped organize the race. He explained why the race was designated as a 5.11 run.



"The 5.11 is significant because 511 was Kenny V's unit number," Baez said.



Trooper Velez also loved to run, according to family members. Andrea Velez, Trooper Velez's daughter, ran the race with a bib with her father's unit number in it.



"This means a lot to me because it is keeping his memory and name alive in such a positive way, and something that has been helping my family and I get through this is seeing all the support and how the community comes together," said Velez.



Velez says the family has received tremendous support from their law enforcement family and also people in the community. Money raised from Saturday's memorial run will be used to provide scholarships for students who want to attend college.

