Police apprehend bank robbery suspect who jumped into river

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man allegedly robbed a bank, fled and then jumped into a river where he was pulled from the water and taken into custody in southwest Ohio.

A Franklin police statement said the man is suspected of robbing a Huntington National Bank branch Friday afternoon in the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Police said the suspect fled the bank and was located on the edge of the Great Miami River. They say he then jumped into the river.

Police say the suspect floated about a mile down the river before a rescue team picked him out of the water and took him into custody.

Authorities didn't immediately comment on any charges or say whether money or other evidence related to the robbery was recovered.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.