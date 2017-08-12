Euclid police release statement on violent arrest after video goes viral

Euclid police released a statement Saturday night after video of a violent arrest is making the rounds online.

According to the news release, just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 12, a Euclid police officer observed a moving/traffic violation committed by a male, later identified as 25 year old Cleveland resident Richard Hubbard III driving a 2011 silver Hyundai. Police initiated a traffic stop of the Hyundai near 240 East 228th Street.

During the process of the traffic stop, according to police, officers ordered Hubbard out of the car and to face away in order to take him into custody.

Hubbard, according to the release, ignored the order to face away and as the officer attempted to take Hubbard into custody he began physically resisting.

A violent struggle lasting over three minutes ensued and additional officers were needed to eventually take Hubbard into custody.

The incident was captured on the police dash-camera.

According to police, Hubbard was medically examined at the Cuyahoga County Jail Euclid Annex. The arresting officer was treated and released from an area hospital.

Hubbard posted bond on charges of driving under suspension and resisting arrest. The arresting officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending further review of the incident.

