Euclid Police release dashcam video of arrest after Facebook video goes viral

The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the Facebook video went viral.



A family member said the suspect in the video is said to be resting and recovering after police were seen punching and slamming his head into the ground.

Euclid police release statement on violent arrest after video goes viral

Police said 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III, ignored a police order to face away so that they could put handcuffs on him and take him into custody. Hubbard was charged with driving under suspension and resisting arrest.



Police said Hubbard was eventually arrested and was examined at the Cuyahoga County Jail Euclid Annex. Hubbard posted bond.

Police say the arresting officer was treated and released from an area hospital.



Euclid Police Statement:

"This entire incident will be reviewed in detail so that the public can have a full and open understanding of the series of events that eventually led to this violent encounter."



Many who saw they video said they were shocked by the level of force used by police, but also said they needed to know more about what led up to what they saw in the video that went viral.



"I'm flabbergasted, but I don't know what happened prior to that, but I don't think he deserved to get hit like that," said Monique Martin of Euclid.



"As always there were two wrongs. First he didn't comply, then an officer got excessive," said Al Anderson of Euclid.



Tonya Clark lives in Euclid and said she wants to see something done about police using excessive force, but she does agree that people need to obey an officer's orders.



"I do, but it still gives you no right to just do what you want to do because that could be your child. You have to think about that," Clark said.

