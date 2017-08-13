Hiram man killed in motorcycle crash

The crash happened on SR 18, west of Quarry Road in Brighton Township, in Lorain County. (Source: Google Maps)

A 23-year-old Hiram man was killed after his motorcycle went off the road early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on State Route 18 in Brighton Township in Lorain County. The rider, Robert Seneff, was heading eastbound on SR 18 near Quarry Road when his Honda motorcycle went off the right side of the road.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say that after going off the road, Seneff struck a culvert, sending his motorcycle airborne, and hitting several trees. Seneff was ejected from the bike.

He was transported by EMS to the Lorain County Fairgrounds where he was to be life flighted. Seneff was pronounced dead before the helicopter arrived.

Seneff was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Troopers say it's unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

