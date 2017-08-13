Man shot and killed on E. 79th Street in Cleveland

A man was shot and killed on East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland on Sunday. (Source WOIO)

A man was shot and killed on East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland on Sunday. Police said about 20 minutes after midnight the victim was shot in the chest, he died after he was transported to a local hospital.

There were two other shootings in the city around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. One male victim was shot in his knee.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the arm on the 12700 block of Forest Avenue.

