Anti-Trump group holds a rally in Cleveland after the violence in Charlottesville

An anti-Trump group said they are holding a rally at Public Square to show solidarity after the violence in Charlottesville. (Source WOIO)

An anti-Trump group said they held a rally on Sunday at Public Square to show solidarity after the violence in Charlottesville.

FBI to open civil rights investigation into vehicular death in Charlottesville

A 32-year-old woman was killed after police said 20-year-old James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. The rally in Cleveland on Sunday was being held by Indivisible.

Police ID victim killed when car plowed into protesters in Charlottesville

According to the Indivisible website the group is Anti-Trump. An organizer of the event said they are gathering to honor those killed and injured in Charlottesville.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.