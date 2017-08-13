Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to the Charlottesville violence

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacted on social media after the violence in Charlottesville. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacted on social media after the violence in Charlottesville.

A 32-year-old woman was killed after police said 20-year-old James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

FBI to open civil rights investigation into vehicular death in Charlottesville

"It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that," James tweeted on Saturday.

Police ID victim killed when car plowed into protesters in Charlottesville

James followed that post with another tweet.

"Our youth deserves better!! Flat out," James tweeted.

