Cleveland Police hold phone bank event to help solve crimes

It's no secret Cleveland is plagued with a growing number of violent crimes. It's also no secret many remain unsolved leaving dangerous people on the streets.

Police are trying to make it extra easy for you to help get these people locked up with a simple phone call with a phone bank like no other.

"Whether it's a homicide, a shooting, a robbery, a rape, we want that information to come into our tip line," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

With support from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department and Crimestoppers the phone back, which ran on Sunday afternoon put the many unsolved violent crimes in Cleveland center stage; four hours dedicated to soliciting, anonymously, any bit of information that might be out there.

Williams said when you consider out of the 71 homicides alone this year, more than half have yet to be solved. He also explains sometimes it's the smallest bit of information that can make the biggest difference in getting to the bottom of any crime,

"We know that most crimes are solved by a tip from someone. It's not always a detective going out doing grunt work, it's a regular ordinary citizen that calls in," Williams said.

With that, the phone bank manned by detectives from every district in the city put their Sunday aside, ready to run on the right new clue from you. No one knows how much of a difference it will make, those in charge say if just one tip solves one crime in our city it was a success.

We're told this is just the first of many similar phone banks to come in the near future. If you didn't have a chance to call on Sunday, and you have something you want to share you are urged to call either Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463 or the police directly at 216-621-1234.

