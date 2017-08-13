Hue Jackson says Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has improved in the offseason

Last year in 10 games Corey Coleman had 33 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns. (Source WOIO)

If the Cleveland Browns are going to have any kind of jump this year, they'll need some guys to step up and make plays. Isaiah Crowell has talked about wanting to put together a big year, and he may.

The guy a lot of us feel really needs to kick it in gear is Corey Coleman.

"Camp has been camp. Had ups and downs,” said the second year receiver.

Last year in 10 games he had 33 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns. He had that big game against the Baltimore Ravens, and I know he missed time, but he was still underwhelming.

I don't think those numbers are very good for 10 games. He needs to improve and he knows it.

“Have some big goals for the season. I am excited for this season, too,” Coleman said. “We look really good. We have been working really hard. I am just ready for everybody to see the work we have been doing."

Before he can get to the regular season, he needs to finish training camp and the preseason, where he still has things to work on.

"Definitely knowledge of our offense and the scheme and stuff. Proper depths and routes and stuff, the big picture," Coleman said.

Coach Hue Jackson sees improvement in the Baylor product.

"Yes, he is getting better. That is why we do this is so our players can continue to get better. As a football team, individually and collectively, we have to reach, that is my challenge with our staff to our players; our players have a lot in them, we just have to get it out of them, all of them. They all have to take the next jump. That is what training camp is for," Jackson said.

The Browns open the regular season on Sept. 10 at First Energy Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

