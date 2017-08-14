Parents: Get kids outside to improve their eye health

New research is revealing the benefits of time spent outdoors for children, and it turns out putting down the electronics and heading outside is good for more than fighting obesity. Doctors are now saying it's good for your child's eye health.

Dr. Faruk Orge is the Chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. He says a new study revealed some surprising results.

"In Australia and Singapore, they have found that being outside for three hours or more was a confounding factor to stop the progression of the myopia or nearsightedness. Now having said that, we don't know if it is simply because we are away from the tablets and books and everything else, or is it the sunlight. Is it something else?" said Dr. Orge.

Dr. Orge says that sending your child out to play is no doubt healthy for their eyesight.

"We know that sun or light coming into the eye has some affect on the eye development," added Orge.

Dr. Orge says there may be a strong connection between so much time spent inside in electronics and more and more kids being diagnosed with nearsightedness in the last decade.

"When you think about what has changed in the last 10 years - it has been more of the tablets, the PC's and all of the other gadgets we are looking at up close and that could be a factor," said Orge.

More studies are needed to determine just how much sun or light affects the development of the eye.

