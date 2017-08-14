Hundreds of dirt bikes, ATV riders seen riding recklessly in Cleveland

Cleveland police say a large group of masked dirt bikers and ATV riders were seen traveling around Cleveland streets Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said, at one point, about 100 bikes were blowing through red lights and driving recklessly through neighborhoods on Cleveland's east side near East 55th Street and Cedar Avenue.

Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed posted a short video on Twitter showing several dirt bike and ATV riders driving through an intersection.

The continued lawlessness of #DirtBike riders because of the failed policies of the Jackson Administration. Running redlights pic.twitter.com/fD2z6a5Oqx — Zack Reed (@zachreed12) August 13, 2017

Residents are annoyed with the riders terrorizing through neighborhoods and riding dangerously through city streets and parks.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson proposed a $2.3 million dirt bike track in Cleveland to help get illegal dirt bike activity off of the city's streets and into a contained area, but critics say that Mayor Jackson's plans are a waste of money and may not be enough to end the problem.

Mayor Frank Jackson says other cities have asked him about the dirt bike track project

Driving the off-road vehicles on city streets can be dangerous, and sometimes even deadly. Since the beginning of the year, several riders have been killed riding dirt bikes and ATVs, including two teens on the city's east side in January.

