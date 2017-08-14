Former Akron school teacher indicted for allegedly having sex with student

A former female teacher at Buchtel High School in Akron has been indicted for sexual battery after allegedly having sex with a male student.

Court records show that Laura Lynn Cross pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual battery. She has been accused of having a sexual affair with a teenage boy she met when she was an eighth grade teacher. He was 15-years-old at the time.

The former teacher worked at Buchtel High School from 2008 to 2014. Tallmadge police say the teen's biological father came forward with a phone recording from his son saying he has been in a sexual relationship with Cross and they had a baby. That baby was put up for adoption, according to police.

Cross is being held on a $100,000 bond at 10 percent. She is not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim is bond is made.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

The Akron Public School District has not yet commented on the incident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.