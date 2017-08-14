Ohio school bus laws: When to stop and when not to stop

It's that time of year again. Students are heading back to school and buses packed with kids are filling up the roadways.

Drivers on the road may be confused when they see a school bus stop arm pop out during a student's drop-off. When do drivers need to stop and when are they allowed to continue driving? The law depends on the number of lanes.

On a two-lane roadway, drivers traveling in both directions must stop for school buses. By law, drivers must remain stopped until the bus is in motion again or the bus driver signals that traffic can proceed.

On a road with four or more lanes, drivers on the opposite site of a stopped school bus do not need to stop. Only vehicles on the same side of the roadway are required to stop. That law is applicable in Ohio, but not in all other states. On roads with four or more lanes, Ohio law requires that school buses pick up students on the same side of the road that the passenger lives on.

A driver breaking these laws can face fines up to $500 and a temporarily suspended license.

