Lorain libraries host pony parties inspired by Dolly Parton

Lorain Public Library System libraries will host pony parties the week of Aug. 14 to kick off their involvement with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

The special events will include a free book distribution, country music, and pony rides.

Here is a schedule of events from the Lorain Public Library System:

Preschool Pony Party: Monday, Aug. 14, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Avon Branch Library. Attendees can listen to the singing cowboy from Pony Tales Farm, meet two rescue ponies, and come for story time under the trees.

Monday, Aug. 14, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Avon Branch Library. Attendees can listen to the singing cowboy from Pony Tales Farm, meet two rescue ponies, and come for story time under the trees. Pony Rides: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., South Lorain Branch Library. Families can bring their kids for pony rides and enjoy country music.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., South Lorain Branch Library. Families can bring their kids for pony rides and enjoy country music. Pony Rides: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Columbia Branch Library. Participants can enjoy country music and pony rides provided by Pony Tales Farm of Columbia Station.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Columbia Branch Library. Participants can enjoy country music and pony rides provided by Pony Tales Farm of Columbia Station. Preschool Pool Party With Ponies: Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Main Library. Children can meet two rescue ponies and play to the sounds of the singing cowboy from Pony Tales Farm.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Main Library. Children can meet two rescue ponies and play to the sounds of the singing cowboy from Pony Tales Farm. Pony Rides For Preschoolers: Friday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., North Ridgeville Branch Library. Bring your kids for pony rides and some cowboy crafts.

Click here for more information.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.