Police search for missing endangered girl from Trumbull County

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Trumbull County that is believed to be in danger.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Madison S. Copley was last seen at her home on Aug. 12 in Hubbard. She left her home during the night and has not returned.

Authorities believe that she may be with 21-year-old Malik Williams, who was last seen driving a 2012 white Infinity QX56 SUV with Ohio tags FSE9009.

Madison is described as an African-American female, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Madison does suffer from a medical issue that requires medication.

If anybody has information regarding Madison's location, please contact the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.