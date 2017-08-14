Ohio Applebee's locations staying open despite recent closure announcement

There are no plans to close any of Ohio's Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bars despite an announcement recently that up to 135 will end service soon across the country.

DineEquity, the parent company of Applebee's, said it will close between 105-135 restaurants in the United States. Apple American Group, which is a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group, said today the franchised Applebee's locations will remain open in Ohio.

"Our Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar locations are 100 percent open for business and we look forward to continuing to deliver an excellent dining experience that our guests have grown to love," a company statement said.

Based in Glendale, CA, DineEquity, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), operates restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company said that IHOP will add between 80 and 95 restaurants, the majority of which are expected to open in the U.S. That figure is an increase from a number of 75 to 90 restaurants.

"We are investing in the empowerment of our brands by improving overall franchisee financial health, closing under performing restaurants and enhancing the supply chain. We are focusing on operations and elevating the guest experience, whether in our restaurants or off-premise. We believe 2017 will be a transitional year for Applebee's and we are making the necessary investments for overall long-term brand health and expect to see improvement over the next year," said Richard J. Dahl, chairman and interim CEO of DineEquity.

IHOP closings are projected to range between 20 and 25 restaurants. That compares to a previous expectation for the shuttering of about 18 restaurants.

With more than 3,700 restaurants in 19 countries and about 400 franchisees, DineEquity is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on DineEquity, visit its website.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.