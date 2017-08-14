Group wants Confederate flags banned from fair

Calls to remove and stop the sale of the Confederate flag has spread to northeast Ohio. (Source WOIO)

"Fair Minded Coalition for Lorain County" has planned a news conference Monday to discuss the sale of the Confederate flag at the Lorain County Fair.

The group wants the sale of the flag to be banned from the fair.

Despite protests, former President of the Lorain County Fair Board Kim Meyers said the flags would be sold at one booth at the fair.

Last year a petition was started to ban the sale of the Confederate flags at the fair, which attracted 455 supporters.

The Lorain County Fair is scheduled to be Aug. 21-27.

