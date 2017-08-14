Gervasi Vineyard cancels popular dog events after complaint filed with health department

Ohio law prohibits dogs on patios where food or drinks are prepared or served. (Source: CBS)

Several patio events where Gervasi Vineyard in Canton welcomed dogs are canceled indefinitely after a complaint was filed with the Stark County Health Department.

The Canton Health Department then went to the winery after the complaint was filed and said the inspection report was clean.

Although common practice at several businesses, dogs are not allowed at Ohio establishments like bars, restaurants, coffee shops and anywhere else food or drinks are prepared.

Rep. Laura Lanese, a Grove City Republican, is sponsoring House Bill 263 to change the law. The bill, if passed, would allow dogs onto patios where food or drinks are prepared or served.

Gervasi hosted events like Pups on the Piazza and Pups on the Patio (with The Twisted Olive) where patrons could bring their dogs with them to drink and dine.

"We are very disappointed and surprised to learn that this popular experience and common practice around the state must end at our venues," said Gervasi General Manager Scott Swaldo. "We understand there is legislation in the Ohio legislature to allow dogs on patios which we will be actively following and supporting."

