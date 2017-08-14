Canton swim coach admits to sexual conduct with a minor

An eight month investigation involving a Canton school employee and a student has ended with a guilty plea.

Sam Seiple, 57, is the swim coach at McKinley High School. In court Monday, he plead to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a former student and swimmer. The investigation also revealed evidence that suggested this was not Seiple's first victim.

Seiple was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but will only serve two. He will be released from the jail on Tuesday.

