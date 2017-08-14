Lakewood woman sentenced for killing dog

A Lakewood woman was sentenced Monday for killing her dog.

Cassandra Biddulph,33, was ordered to be on community control for two years. She had pled guilty to the charges of cruelty against companion animals and endangering children last month.

Biddulph stabbed her dog to death in February at her home on Idelwood Road.

Lakewood police were called to the home for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the 11-month-old dog dead on the porch.

Biddulph told police she was involved in a days-long domestic dispute with her boyfriend and killed the dog out of anger.

