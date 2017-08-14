Coast Guard, multiple departments battle boat fire at Cedar Point

Boat fire at Cedar Point is under control. (Source: Robert Lipnos?)

Firefighters in Sandusky are battling several boat fires.

Authorities say between two and three boats are currently on fire in the Cedar Point Marina.

The US Coast guard and the Erie County Emergency Management Agency was notified and the blaze, at Dock 5, is said to be under control.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

