'If you hate him, send him a prayer." Family of suspect shot by police say they don't know his condition

The mothers of McKale Hill’s children told Cleveland 19 that they don’t know the condition of the 22-year-old who was shot Friday while police attempted to serve him with a murder warrant.

Hill was shot in the head Friday by a Euclid police officer who is a part of the US Marshals Fugitive Unit. He is a special deputy marshal as a part of that unit. Officers were serving Hill with a murder warrant in the area of East 160th Street and Miles Avenue. Hill is a suspect in the murder of Dominic Rutherford, who was killed on Nov. 16 on Denison Avenue in Cleveland.

Officer said that Hill tried to run an officer over with his car, the officer fired into the car and hit Hill in the head.

“Immediately the first thing that runs through your head is he's gone he's dead,” said Karissa Camargo, the mother of Hill’s two-year-old daughter.

She said Friday, family members learned that Hill had gone through surgery, and apparently none of Hill’s major veins or arteries were hit.

Camargo said that was the last update anyone in the family received on Hill’s condition.

"He's a human being and our kids are asking about their father,” said Camargo.

"We kinda gotta like tell a little white lie," said Jazara Harris, the mother of two of Hill’s children who is also pregnant. She said when her daughter asks to speak to her father she says, "I gotta say, 'daddy will call you later’ and try to keep her busy, so later on she doesn't say, 'is daddy gonna call me?'"

The two women told Cleveland 19 they understand that Hill is a suspect in a murder, but said they believe he deserves his day in court, has a right to speak on his own behalf and that people shouldn’t jump to conclusions.

"Who knows if he's even going to have his day in court? 'Cause they're not telling us anything, that's the scariest part, we don't even know what to prepare for, should we prepare for court? Should we prepare for a funeral service?" said Camargo.

"We ask a simple question, ‘is he alive or dead,’ first thing they tell us, ‘we can't let you know where he's at ma'am,’ and hang up on us," said Harris. "Questions that should easily be able to be answered I feel like we're getting a big run around."

University Hospitals is no longer releasing condition information on Hill. The Euclid police department has not responded to multiple requests for an update on the incident, and a US Marshal said that he didn’t know Hill’s condition, but did say that officials are considering filing federal charges against him for assault of an officer.

"I just don't understand why we can't have ease in our minds to tell our children, ‘daddy's ok, daddy's gonna be ok,’ or if daddy's not ok, prepare them, prepare ourselves, why can we just get the honest truth out of someone that's the worst part," said Camargo. "Our hearts are broken, shattered, thrown in the air and stomped all over and were being laughed at."

She went on to say, "if you hate him, send him a prayer. He has kids."

