Fired: Kent State coach loses job following football player's death

One month after a Kent State football player died when he collapsed after a college football workout, the university has fired a coach on the staff.

Strength and conditioning coach Ross Bowsher was let go after officials learned he provided false information about his certification.

Tyler Heintz collapsed at practice on June 13. He died at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center. His cause of death from the Portage County coroner shows that he died of hyperthermia, or an abnormally high body temperature.

Kent State University officials recently released a statement regarding the incident:



The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is paramount at Kent State University, and we have continued to assess and review all policies and circumstances relative to the June 13 summer football workout that occurred prior to the death of Tyler Heintz. We continue to mourn the loss of Tyler, and the Kent State family is focused on joining with the Heintz family in honoring his memory in our thoughts and actions.



The university has concluded its internal review of the matter, and our findings indicate that the workout was conducted in accordance with national protocols for student-athlete health and safety, and the session was supervised appropriately by qualified personnel. Present at the June 13 football workout were five certified personnel who participated in the design, implementation and supervision of the 20 student-athletes.



During the course of the review, it was discovered that football strength and conditioning coach Ross Bowsher provided false information about his certification, which is required by the university and the NCAA. Mr. Bowsher has been dismissed from the university, and we are self-reporting this decision to the NCAA.

A CBS Sports investigation showed that Ross Bowsher, who was in charge of the conditioning drills the day of Heintz's death, was not able to produce the required NCAA certification required for strength and conditioning coaches. Bowsher was entering his second year in the Kent State football program.

According to NCAA rules, all strength coaches "must maintain current certification through a nationally accredited strength and conditioning certification program."

