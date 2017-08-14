Several people, including young child, struck at intersection

Several people were hit by a car at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Route 82 in Broadview Heights Monday afternoon. (Source: WOIO)

Witnesses say the victims, including a young child, were hit by a black Ford Taurus.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

All three were transported to area hospitals.

No word on their conditions.

